Cemetery with more than 4,000 remains receives Memorial Plaque

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Many lives known and unknown were remembered Tuesday at a plaque ceremony.

The event was held about 400 feet from the Binghamton State Hospital Cemetery, which houses more than 4,000 remains of former patients. The property is now occupied by what is now known as the Binghamton Health Center.

Broome County Historian Roger Luther said the hospital operated from 1890 until 1971. He said many of the people buried at the site were forgotten in life as well as in death.

“The people that are buried here are removed from society totally out of sight, but they were that way in life too when they were in the institution they were isolated from humanity, they isolated from life, now for the last several decades they’ve been in an isolated burial,” said Luther.

Many of the graves within the property are marked by small metal markers (as seen in the photo below). According to Luther, the cemetery forms a grid, so plots are easier to find.

In recent years, Luther said some families were able to erect headstones for their loved ones, however, there aren’t many to be found on the property.

The sign was put up through the efforts of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier.

Grave Marker at the Binghamton State Hospital Cemetery (WBNG 12 News)