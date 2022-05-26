Advertisement

Chenango Vally School District hires law firm following sexual harassment allegations

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley School District said it hired a law firm to investigate allegations against two of its students and what the district said were additional concerns of broader cultural issues at the school. This follows sexual harassment allegations made by students.

The district said Vaughan Baio & Partners was hired for its record of working with public schools but said the firm has no history of working with its schools or any of the “potential complainants or school officials.” It is working with the firm’s Syracuse-based attorneys.

“We believe the board’s retention of this firm will allow for a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, balancing the sensitive nature of the issues involved with our duties and obligations to our students and their families,” Chenango Valley Board of Education President Judith Mitowitz said in a letter addressed to families.

The district also hired Edelman, a communications firm, to share information that comes out of the investigation.

On May 23, more than 40 students walked out of the high school in protest of the district’s initial response to allegations of sexual harassment. Their protest came days after students met with District Superintendant Dr. David P. Gill to bring their claims forward.

The student’s concerns were addressed by the district in a letter sent home to families last week, but students told 12 News that wasn’t enough. A second letter was eventually sent home to families.

The district said it encourages anyone who needs to make a report to do so through Sprigeo, an app for students and families to send reports to school administrators anonymously.

“We value our community stakeholders and thank you for your continued partnership in supporting our students and their families, and our dedicated staff,” the district said.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
First Byrne Dairy & Deli now open in Endicott
Burglar sentenced to prison for stealing $1,500 from laundromat
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled
Hochul directs state police to conduct daily check-ins at schools following deadly Texas shooting

Latest News

Horace Mann Elementary School students at the George F. Johnson Recreation Park Carousel in...
Carousels are now open, marking the official start to summer at Bingahtmon parks
Forging ahead: The future with COVID-19 in the Southern Tier
Johnson City Police recovered a Taurus semi-automatic 9mm pistol and a .40 caliber defaced...
Johnson City Police recover handguns after Grand Avenue shots fired incident
AAA, financial planner look ahead to the holiday weekend
AAA, financial planner look ahead to the holiday weekend 2022