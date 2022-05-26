Chenango Vally School District hires law firm following sexual harassment allegations

(WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley School District said it hired a law firm to investigate allegations against two of its students and what the district said were additional concerns of broader cultural issues at the school. This follows sexual harassment allegations made by students.

The district said Vaughan Baio & Partners was hired for its record of working with public schools but said the firm has no history of working with its schools or any of the “potential complainants or school officials.” It is working with the firm’s Syracuse-based attorneys.

“We believe the board’s retention of this firm will allow for a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, balancing the sensitive nature of the issues involved with our duties and obligations to our students and their families,” Chenango Valley Board of Education President Judith Mitowitz said in a letter addressed to families.

The district also hired Edelman, a communications firm, to share information that comes out of the investigation.

On May 23, more than 40 students walked out of the high school in protest of the district’s initial response to allegations of sexual harassment. Their protest came days after students met with District Superintendant Dr. David P. Gill to bring their claims forward.

The student’s concerns were addressed by the district in a letter sent home to families last week, but students told 12 News that wasn’t enough. A second letter was eventually sent home to families.

The district said it encourages anyone who needs to make a report to do so through Sprigeo, an app for students and families to send reports to school administrators anonymously.

“We value our community stakeholders and thank you for your continued partnership in supporting our students and their families, and our dedicated staff,” the district said.