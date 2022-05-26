Ithaca Conservation Board honors non-profit organization Finger Lakes Reuse with ‘Fischer Award’

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Town of Ithaca Conservation Board presented an award to non-profit organization Finger Lakes ReUse Wednesday, May 25 -- recognizing the organization’s work in conserving and reusing materials to help reduce waste in landfills.

Each year the conservation board awards an organization that is dedicated to improving the environment.

The award is named after the late Richard B. Fischer, who was a conservationist, educator and former member of the Ithaca Conservation Board.

“He did so much good for the environment of Ithaca, that the Ithaca Conservation Board thought we should honor him annually with this award,” said conservation board member James Hamilton.

Finger Lakes ReUse is the 19th recipient of the Fischer Award, and like the previous recipients -- trees were planted in honor of the organization.

Several Bur Oaks were planted throughout Tareyton Park with a special tag of the organization’s name attached.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized by the Town of Ithaca for the work that we’re doing,” said Finger Lakes ReUse Executive Director Diane Cohen. “I love the symbolic nature of planting a tree to create a healthy system and build a better future.”