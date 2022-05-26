Johnson City Police recover handguns after Grand Avenue shots fired incident

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department said it arrested a 16 and 18-year-old following a shots fired incident.

Police charged the 16-year-old with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; class C felonies and one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree; a class D felony.

The 18-year-old, Qualyn Terry, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Johnson City Police responded to Grand Avenue near Harrison Street around 10 p.m. on May 22 for a report of shots fired. Police found 9mm ammo casings in the area and discovered that bullets struck a home. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police said they do not think anyone was struck by gunfire.

During the investigation, it was determined that a 16-year-old male who lived in the area was the suspect in the shooting.

On May 25, detectives in the area conducting surveillance observed that a 16-year-old suspect and Terry exited a house on Charles Street. Police said the two fled on foot but were later taken into custody.

Authorities said they recovered two discarded firearms as they pursued the 16-year-old and Terry. Later, detectives recovered clothing worn by the 16-year-old at his residence that was worn when the shooting occurred.

Terry was processed and taken to Broome County centralized arraignment, where he was remanded to the Broome County Jail and the 16-year-old was arraigned virtually in the youth part of Broome County Court and then committed to a juvenile holding facility which is out of the area.