WBNG (JOHNSON CITY) -- A local family started a non profit to raise awareness for asthma after losing a loved one to this condition. This weekend local residents will be able to participate in a football event for family members for a day of fun, while also bringing attention to an important health condition.

On March 3, 2022 , 9 year old Xavier Cooper lost his battle with asthma. The Cooper family said Xavier was a giver and they want to keep his memory alive by doing what he loved, which is why they started ‘Play for Zay’.

“We don’t want Xavier to ever be forgotten, and we also want to bring awareness to asthma because there’s a lot of kids out there that suffer with it and a lot of parents don’t have places to reach out for it. That’s what our non profit is going to ds” Said Michael Cooper Sr., Xavier’s father.

The organization will hold a two day event at Ostiningo Park North, with the first day being a football camp for children ages 4-14. The second and final day be an adult flag football tournament filled with festivities, food, raffles and shirts for sale.

Michael Cooper Sr. said they will be holding events for the community all year around in order to bring families and friends together.

“Xavier was a giver, so to be able to host this tournament and to give back to children who wasn’t fortunate to play football this year who still want to play and who just want to be around people. That’s what Xavier loves he loved bringing people together and that’s what this does.”

Micheal Cooper Sr. said his son Xavier often spoke about his plans when he grew up, and he wanted to find a way to raise awareness about asthma to show other kids they are able to do anything they wanted to, which is another thing this event will teach kids.

“I think its going to give them the courage that I can, I can do it and asthma is not going to stop me because that’s one thing Xavier never let happen. He never let his asthma or his illness or his will to not be able to breath as good as you and me to stop him from not being able to things he wanted, so i think it will show kids that i can do this and i will do this”

For more information about Saturdays event please follow this link Play for Zay Events.

