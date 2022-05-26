Advertisement

Rain chances increase the next few days

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Variable clouds to cloudy. Low: 58-63

Friday: 90% chance of showers and maybe a gusty, or an isolated severe, storm. High: 70-75

Friday Night: Rain likely, thunder possible. Low: 56-61

Forecast Discussion:

The next chance of rain arrives Friday with muggy conditions returning. The chance of rain, and perhaps a storm, is 90%. Any storms that develop in the afternoon could produce gusty winds and could possibly turn severe. The severe risk Friday is MARGINAL, the lowest on the risk scale of severe weather. Northeast PA is in SLIGHT, which is the next step up.

Saturday brings more scattered showers, especially through midday. The rain chances will decrease west to east through the afternoon as a cold front arrives. Highs will be in the 60s.

Sunday and Memorial Day look dry with highs in the mid 70s rising to around 84 for Memorial Day. Next Tuesday also looks hot with highs in the upper 80s. By midweek next week the heat remains and a few showers or storms are possible Wednesday.

RAIN FOR PARTS OF FRIDAY
