SUNY Broome AND SUNY Empire ribbon cutting celebration

WBNG ( BINGHAMTON) --Wednesday, SUNY Empire and SUNY Broome held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new space and partnership.

The two college’s collaborated on a new transfer agreements that enables SUNY Broome students with an associate degree in select programs to smoothly transfer into a bachelor’s degree program at SUNY Empire.

Gina Chase Assistant Dean of Academic Services for SUNY Broome said the college wanted to make something to help students get to the next level.

“To scale and build with our great partnership with SUNY Empire is really exciting for our students, and all of the great work that our faculty have done to develop these transfer agreements for that seamless path is just very exciting.” said Gina Chase.

Chase said this program will give students whatever in person support they need from both SUNY Empire and SUNY Broome staff.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.