Traffic alert: Eastbound traffic restrictions on Vestal Avenue in Binghamton begin in June

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers that they will be unable to access eastbound Vestal Avenue from State Route 434 in Binghamton beginning June 6.

The closure is for the 434 Greenway Project that connects Binghamton University and Binghamton with a pedestrian and bicycle path.

It is expected to last three weeks weather permitting, the Department of Transportation said.

Drivers are asked to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. The DOT would like to remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

