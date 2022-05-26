Advertisement

Traffic alert: Eastbound traffic restrictions on Vestal Avenue in Binghamton begin in June

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers that they will be unable to access eastbound Vestal Avenue from State Route 434 in Binghamton beginning June 6.

The closure is for the 434 Greenway Project that connects Binghamton University and Binghamton with a pedestrian and bicycle path.

It is expected to last three weeks weather permitting, the Department of Transportation said.

Drivers are asked to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. The DOT would like to remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For more information on the Greenway Project, go to this link.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
First Byrne Dairy & Deli now open in Endicott
Burglar sentenced to prison for stealing $1,500 from laundromat
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled
Hochul directs state police to conduct daily check-ins at schools following deadly Texas shooting

Latest News

NOAA forecasting another busy Atlantic Hurricane Season
Johnson City 3rd graders honor veterans this Memorial Day weekend
Horace Mann Elementary School students at the George F. Johnson Recreation Park Carousel in...
Carousels are now open, marking the official start to summer at Binghamton parks
Forging ahead: The future with COVID-19 in the Southern Tier