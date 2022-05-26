Advertisement

Upcoming First Friday performance showcases Muratori Voice Studio students

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Studio of Mary Lou Muratori & friends presents: “An Evening of Arias and Duets from Your Favorite Operas.”

This one-night-only performance will be held on June First Friday.

Voice Teacher Mary Lou Muratori said all of the performers sing locally.

“I’ve asked them what they love to sing and what they’ve always wanted to perform and so each person is doing something they really are very fond of and always wanted an opportunity to sing,” Muratori said.

One singer, Theresa Lee-Whiting, not only works with Mary Lou Muratori but is also a Church Choir Director, composer and member of the Madrigal Choir of Binghamton.

“For this performance I will be doing a Handel piece called, Cataposa,” Whiting said. “I really enjoy working with Mary Lou she has a beautiful studio on the west side with music all around and she’s just so positive and a great teacher.”

Muratori has been teaching voice and piano in Broome County for 72 years.

“I’m still at it and I still love it and I think it’s what keeps me going because I love taking someone who has either no voice or a damaged voice and building it and having a beautiful sound eventually come out and that’s my joy and I think that’s my calling,” Muratori said.

“An Evening of Arias and Duets From Your Favorite Operas!” will be held on June 3 in the Phelps Mansion Museum Ballroom.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

