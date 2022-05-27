Advertisement

Chenango Valley CSD to hold meeting to introduce law firm investigating sexual harassment allegations

By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley School District said it will hold a special Board of Education Meeting on June 7 at 6 p.m to introduce the law firm it hired to investigate sexual harassment allegations made by students.

The public is invited to the event which will introduce Vaughn Baio & Partners. The district said the law firm will discuss the process of its investigation into specific allegations involving students and potential broader cultural issues at the high school.

On May 23, more than 40 students walked out of the high school in protest of the district’s initial response to allegations of sexual harassment. Their protest came days after students met with District Superintendant Dr. David P. Gill to bring their claims forward.

The public will have the opportunity for public comment regarding the investigation process.

The meeting will also be accessible on Zoom. Information about the Zoom meeting will be made available next week on the district’s website.

