Depot Friday Nights begin June 3

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- Depot Friday Nights return for the summer on June 3.

The first official freight train of the Southern Central Railroad pulled into Newark Valley in 1869. Bement-Billings Farmstead Director Ed Nizalowski said this spurred a lot of commercial development in Newark Valley.

“At one time there were three feed stores around the depot,” Nizalowski said. “A wagon factory was built which became a menswear spreading factory that became a ladder factory which lasted over 100 years.”

Freight and rail traffic declined in the 1930′s, passenger service ended in 1947 and the depot closed in 1969.

“Ray Shaver and Clark Smith did not want to lose this piece of Newark Valley history so after thousands of hours of work they brought it back,” Nizalowski said.

In 2004, programs were started on Friday nights.

“We started “Depot Friday Nights” and this is the 18th year,” Ray Shaver Depot Director Marcia Kiechle said. “It started with just four programs with no money and now we over 13 weeks of programs.”

Depot Friday Nights are held every Friday night June through August at the Bement-Billing Farmstead.

“Twelve of the Fridays we have music and then one of the Fridays we have Rick Marsi,” Kiechle said. “We have a great mix from country to western to swing and big band era.”

The Depot opens at 6 p.m. and all events begin at 7 p.m.

Events are free and refreshments are available.

“We invite people to come with their lawn chairs and we have three stages two are outside and one is inside and we hope to have good weather,” Kiechle said.

The full 2022 Depot Friday Night schedule can be found here.