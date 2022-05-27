Heat builds this weekend

Tonight: Rain showers likely, isolated thunder possible. Low: 54-60

Saturday: 70% chance of scattered showers early tapers to 30% around midday. Mainly dry afternoon expected with some breaks of sun. High: 62-68

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 44-51

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low located in the Ohio Valley will drift east tonight and move out of the area Saturday afternoon. Before it does so showers are likely. There is a small risk of a rumble or thunder or two tonight. Lows stay in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday brings more scattered showers, especially through midday as that low slides through. The rain chances will decrease west to east through the afternoon as a cold front arrives. Highs will be in the 60s.

Not an all day rainfall (WBNG)

Sunday and Memorial Day look dry with highs in the mid 70s rising to around 84 for Memorial Day. Next Tuesday also looks hot with highs in the upper 80s. By midweek next week the heat remains and a few showers or storms are possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.