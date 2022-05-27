Advertisement

Officials: 4 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say at least four people have been killed and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Pennsylvania.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed in a press conference that the explosion occurred Thursday just after 8 p.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Two other people were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

It is not immediately known what caused the explosion. Police have not yet named those who were killed or injured in the explosion.

No additional details have been released.

Most Read

Johnson City Police recovered a Taurus semi-automatic 9mm pistol and a .40 caliber defaced...
Johnson City Police recover handguns after Grand Avenue shots fired incident
Chenango Vally School District hires law firm following sexual harassment allegations
First Byrne Dairy & Deli now open in Endicott
Burglar sentenced to prison for stealing $1,500 from laundromat
New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric proposal could raise utility rates on New Yorkers

Latest News

NYSOFA, ElliQ to partner and offer artificial intelligence companion
NYSOFA, ElliQ to partner and offer artificial intelligence companion
Highlights: Marathon vs. Deposit-Hancock (Section 4 Class D Softball Tournament)
Highlights: Vestal vs. Horseheads (Section 4 Class B Boys’ Lacrosse Championship)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Johnson City (Section 4 Class C Boys’ Lacrosse Championship)