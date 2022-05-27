Advertisement

Police investigating shooting threat at Wegmans

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department announced on Facebook that it has been made aware of information circulating that a shooting is set to occur over the weekend at Wegmans.

The Police Department said it has not received any credible threats to Wegmans or other locations in the village. They said they are working with the grocery store and will have extra officers at the store.

Posted by Johnson City Police Department, NY on Friday, May 27, 2022

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to contact Johnson City Police at 607-729-9321.

