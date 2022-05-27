Advertisement

Rain & Thunderstorms

Great news for the weekend
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. .05-.25″ (.50″) 90% High 72 (68-74) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

With a series of lows and fronts moving through the Great Lakes, there will be a good chance of rain and thunderstorms . Heavy rain is possible along with the chance of some stronger storms. Minor flooding and wind damage are possible. Rain will taper to showers Saturday.

Great news for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday into Wednesday. High pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mild/warm temperatures. Getting hot by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs approaching 90.

A cold front will put some showers into the forecast by Wednesday. A little more comfortable by Thursday.

