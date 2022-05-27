Southern Tier Ghost Post hosts benefit ride, proceeds donated to Southern Tier Honor Flight

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Ghost Post will hold a benefit motorcycle ride on June 11.

Southern Tier Ghost Post member Manny Fasano said this benefit motorcycle ride will support the historic all-female Honor Flight trip.

“This is an all-women’s Honor Flight and it’s the first one they’ve ever had,” Fasano said. “We wanted to collect some money because it costs quite a bit for the veterans to go on this trip.”

President of A.L.A Vivan Gardner said this will be the first all-female Honor Flight that’s been offered in the Southern Tier.

“Our focus will be on our WWII Veterans, Korean veterans, Vietnam veterans, or anyone that may possibly be terminally ill,” Gardner said. “The trip itself is free and right now we have the capacity for roughly 20 to 25 veterans.”

The benefit ride will begin at The Spot restaurant on Front Street in Binghamton.

Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. and kickstands are up at 11 a.m.

The cost per bike is $20 and $10 per rider.

“Anyone can be involved,” Fasano said. “Cars can ride along with us if they’d like to.”

Following the ride there will be a dinner at the Square Deal Rider Raceway in Port Crane.

Net proceeds will be donated to the Southern Tier Honor Flight.