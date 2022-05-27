State Police to crackdown on impaired driving this Memorial Day Weekend

(WBNG) -- New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will have increased patrols on Memorial Day Weekend to combat drunk driving, Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office said.

The enforcement period will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and end Tuesday at 3 a.m.

“Impaired driving is a reckless, dangerous choice that puts far too many people at risk of costly and possibly deadly consequences,” Governor Hochul said. “As we prepare to travel and get together with friends and family for Memorial Day weekend, I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and plan for a safe ride home.”

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, 516 people died and 5,067 were injured in crashes that involved impaired drivers in New York State in 2020.