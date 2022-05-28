Sherburne to receive broadband internet access through ‘ConnectAll’ initiative

SHERBURNE,N.Y (WBNG) -- Broadband internet access is finally making its way to Chenango County, specifically, the Village of Sherburne.

The municipality is one of the few chosen to be part of a state program pushed through the Governor’s office known as ‘ConnectAll’.

The $1 Billion initiative aims to transform New York’s digital infrastructure and expand broadband access, affordability and equity statewide using the funding from both private and public investments.

Ken Beaner, a veteran teacher with the Sherburne-Earlville School District said education has taken a hit when it comes to internet access.

“What we haven’t had is equity in terms of accessing broadband, so we went heavily into what Google and other software companies can offer us for educational opportunities. There’s a lot out there that we can do, but we have so many students not just the students who are enjoying the wonders of real life deep in the hollows here, but kids right in the village who cannot access adequate broadband speed to engage in the research or work the programs that we have for them so we’re lacking in that regard” said Beaner.

It wasn’t just education though, according to the Village of Sherburne Mayor, Bill Acee, economic development in the area was also effected by the lack of access. Acee recalled a time when a tech start-up had to leave the area due to the lack of service. '

“Perfect economic development story, a beautiful white-collar company that you would want, it was the poster child of economic development but we lost that because we didn’t have Internet. This was back about 10 or 12 years ago, it’s always been on our mind and we always try to find a way to get it done” he said.

According to Interim President and CEO of New York Power Authority, Justin Driscoll, the ‘ConnectAll’ initiative could change many of the issues the village faces.

“New York ‘ConnectAll’ is investing $10 million to target areas where existing stay on fiber like ours can create a fiber bridge between the Internet service providers in the metro regions the 1st mile, NYPAS middle mile the backbone, and the individual homes the last mile” said Driscoll.

The Village of Sherburne is one of the first communities to utilize the initiative which is part of a larger $1 Billion effort put forth by Governor Kathy Hochul.

“I’m confident that that was happening here today and it over the months to come will serve as a model for communities all across the state seeking to determine their digital future” said the Acting Director of ‘ConnectAll’.

Superintendent of the Sherburne-Earlville School District, Robert Berson said he is looking forward to utilizing the new broadband access to enhance the educational technology within his schools.

Other municipalities across the state that will receive this initiative include: the Town of Nicols in Tioga County, Town of Diana in Lewis County, and the Town of Pitcairn in St. Lawerence County.

To learn more about the project click here.