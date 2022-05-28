‘Upward Bound’ Program helps local High School student get accepted into Cornell University

(WBNG) -- ‘Upward Bound’ a Binghamton University program which helps high school students gear up for college, has helped a local resident get into her dream school.

Sarah Young will be attending Cornell University after working with the program for the last 4 years.

Sophia Givre, Director of ‘Upward Bound’ said this program is aimed to help 1st generation, low income, and students from under represented backgrounds plan and prepare for college.

Givre said students looking to enter this program must be entering 9th though 12th grade. She added this program will provide tools during the school year and the summer for eligible students which includes everything from tutoring to college visits.

“We have a lot of wrap around services and tutoring supports for our students and then we also host a six week residential summer program which provides our students with the opportunity to take credit baring college classes and earn some high school credit as well” said Sophia Givre.

Givre also added, that young along with another student named Angela Aldatz has been awarded a scholarship named after a former ‘Upward Bound’ student Nick Spawn with the help of community members.

“Nick Spawn was an upward bound student unfortunately he passed away so in memory of him community members and others who worked for the program over the year started this scholarship” said Sophia Givre.

She says with this program they have helped many students be less intimidated about entering college.

