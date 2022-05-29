Advertisement

VINES dedicates sculpture in memory of volunteer

(Nick Golluscio)
By Nick Golluscio
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Family, friends, and community members gathered for an unveiling of a sculpture at the Binghamton Urban Farm in memory of Merry Harris.

Volunteers improving neighborhood environments also known as VINES said Harris was a cherished volunteer among her other roles in the community.

VINES Executive Director Amelia LoDolce told 12 News Harris was an avid gardener who enjoyed being outdoors and helped vines in any way she could.

“So this is a spot that not only reflects what Merry would have enjoyed but creates a calm and serene for people to come and think about our friend,” LoDolce said.

According to a press release from LoDolce, the sculpture titled “Patterns” commemorates the dedication and generosity that harris demonstrated through her involvement with vines.

Her family hopes the sculpture will encourage others to spend time with one another and the earth in a place that is symbolic of individual and community health.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting threat at Wegmans
Edward
AK Performance and Training Horses opens in Binghamton
Officials: 5 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion
Broome County Health Department: Hepatitis cases increase in Broome County
Depot Friday Nights
Depot Friday Nights begin June 3

Latest News

Highlights: Vestal vs. Maine-Endwell (Section 4 Class A Softball Championship)
Highlights: Deposit-Hancock vs. Roxbury (Section 4 Class D Softball Championship)
Top 10 Weather Day
Top 10 Weather Day
Highlights: Elmira Notre Dame vs. Greene (Section 4 Class C Softball Championship)