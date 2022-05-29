VINES dedicates sculpture in memory of volunteer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Family, friends, and community members gathered for an unveiling of a sculpture at the Binghamton Urban Farm in memory of Merry Harris.

Volunteers improving neighborhood environments also known as VINES said Harris was a cherished volunteer among her other roles in the community.

VINES Executive Director Amelia LoDolce told 12 News Harris was an avid gardener who enjoyed being outdoors and helped vines in any way she could.

“So this is a spot that not only reflects what Merry would have enjoyed but creates a calm and serene for people to come and think about our friend,” LoDolce said.

According to a press release from LoDolce, the sculpture titled “Patterns” commemorates the dedication and generosity that harris demonstrated through her involvement with vines.

Her family hopes the sculpture will encourage others to spend time with one another and the earth in a place that is symbolic of individual and community health.