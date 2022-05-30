Advertisement

1 hurt in Tompkins County shooting, suspect at large

(Source: Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, N.Y. (WBNG) -- One person was hurt in an over-the-weekend shooting that occurred in the Town of Lansing, N.Y., the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person was shot in the leg at 96 Farrell Rd. They said he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Around 11:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area after a caller who was inside the residence reported hearing multiple gunshots. A neighbor reported hearing three to four gunshots and yelling. A different person said they saw two males with flashlights yelling for someone in the driveway before hearing gunshots.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect or suspects were gone before deputies arrived. The only description available of a suspect was that of Black male, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting threat at Wegmans
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
VINES dedicates sculpture in memory of volunteer
Edward
AK Performance and Training Horses opens in Binghamton
Depot Friday Nights
Depot Friday Nights begin June 3

Latest News

Highlights: Vestal vs. Maine-Endwell (Section 4 Class A Softball Championship)
Highlights: Deposit-Hancock vs. Roxbury (Section 4 Class D Softball Championship)
VINES dedicates sculpture in memory of volunteer
Top 10 Weather Day
Top 10 Weather Day