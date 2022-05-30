1 hurt in Tompkins County shooting, suspect at large

LANSING, N.Y. (WBNG) -- One person was hurt in an over-the-weekend shooting that occurred in the Town of Lansing, N.Y., the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person was shot in the leg at 96 Farrell Rd. They said he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Around 11:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area after a caller who was inside the residence reported hearing multiple gunshots. A neighbor reported hearing three to four gunshots and yelling. A different person said they saw two males with flashlights yelling for someone in the driveway before hearing gunshots.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect or suspects were gone before deputies arrived. The only description available of a suspect was that of Black male, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.