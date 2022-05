BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton emergency crews responded to a fire at 39 Hotchkiss St. Monday afternoon.

Broome County dispatchers said Binghamton fire and police are at the scene.

Smoke could be seen from the WBNG camera in downtown Binghamton from a fire on Hotchkiss Street. (WBNG 12 News)

Smoke could be seen coming from the building for miles.

12 News has a crew on the way to the fire. This is a developing story.