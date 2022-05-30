Memorial Day fire displaces 5 people, 4 dogs in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton fire officials said five people and four dogs were displaced following a blaze at 39 Hotchkiss St. Monday afternoon.

Officials noted that the residents and dogs were not injured.

However, officials said a few firefighters suffered heat exhaustion.

Smoke could be seen from the WBNG camera in downtown Binghamton from a fire on Hotchkiss Street. (WBNG 12 News)

Most of the fire was contained to the rear of the home’s first floor, but it did reach most places of the house, officials said. The home suffered severe damage but the building is salvageable.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building for miles.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced.