Memorial Day fire displaces 5 people, 4 dogs in Binghamton
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton fire officials said five people and four dogs were displaced following a blaze at 39 Hotchkiss St. Monday afternoon.
Officials noted that the residents and dogs were not injured.
However, officials said a few firefighters suffered heat exhaustion.
Most of the fire was contained to the rear of the home’s first floor, but it did reach most places of the house, officials said. The home suffered severe damage but the building is salvageable.
Smoke could be seen coming from the building for miles.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced.