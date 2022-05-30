Summer-like heat

MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and muggy. High 86 (84-90) Wind SW 5-10 MPH

wbng (wbng)

Great news for today and Tuesday. High pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We’ll be dealing with near record heat with highs in the 80s and 90s. Mild at night with lows in the 60s.

Changes will come Wednesday. A cold front will give us rain and thunderstorms. This will be followed by some cooler, more seasonable weather.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. 10 to 15 degrees cooler with highs near 70. Another cold front will give us some showers Friday, but it looks like quiet weather will return for the weekend.