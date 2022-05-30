Advertisement

Summer-like heat

Above average temperatures
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5am morning newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and muggy. High 86 (84-90) Wind SW 5-10 MPH

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Great news for today and Tuesday. High pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We’ll be dealing with near record heat with highs in the 80s and 90s. Mild at night with lows in the 60s.

Changes will come Wednesday. A cold front will give us rain and thunderstorms. This will be followed by some cooler, more seasonable weather.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. 10 to 15 degrees cooler with highs near 70. Another cold front will give us some showers Friday, but it looks like quiet weather will return for the weekend.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting threat at Wegmans
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
VINES dedicates sculpture in memory of volunteer
Edward
AK Performance and Training Horses opens in Binghamton
Depot Friday Nights
Depot Friday Nights begin June 3

Latest News

Steamy weather for Memorial Day.
Cranking up the heat for Memorial Day
High pressure in charge Sunday.
Top 10 Weather Day
Not an all day rainfall
Heat builds this weekend
WBNG
Rain & Thunderstorms