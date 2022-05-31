Advertisement

101-year-old veteran receives gold star this memorial day

By Nick Golluscio
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTROSE PA (WBNG) -- Today, World War II Veteran Harold Gary received the gold star during a Memorial Day celebration.

The gold star is not something to congratulate or wish upon anyone; It is meant to acknowledge the loss of the family member of the person who wears it.

Montrose resident Patti Jo Caterson introduced Gary during the ceremony, and stressed the importance of educating the public on what it means to be a gold star family. She also urged the crowd to think about how they are celebrating memorial day.

“Many people say happy memorial day but I urge you to pause,” Caterson said. “Pause before you say happy. Pause to remember our fallen like Captain Dana Gary. Pause to remember gold star family members like Mr. Harold Gary.”

Gary told 12 News the day meant a lot to him. He said it gave him the opportunity to share some of the legacy his brother left in the world.

“I’ve been able to tell my brother’s story just a little bit more,” he told 12 News. “There are thousands of stories that should be told but aren’t. so today is special in that light.”

Gary stressed the importance of history and learning the stories of those around us.

This summer he will be traveling to Europe to visit his brothers grave for the first time after his brother was killed in action.

Gary said the trip will be emotional but also a kind of victory.

