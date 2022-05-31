9 people displaced in Binghamton weekend fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Fire officials told 12 News several people were displaced following a fire in Binghamton Saturday evening.

Officials said emergency crews responded to 22 Pleasant Ave. around 9:30 p.m. for a fire at a two-family residence. Four adults and five children were displaced. The house is in unliveable condition.

Officials noted that there were no injuries in the fire and the cause is yet to be determined.

Yesterday, fire officials responded to a fire at 39 Hotchkiss St. that displaced five people and four dogs.