Binghamton Downtown Singers & Orchestra to perform spring concert

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Downtown Singers & Orchestra present “Remember and Rejoice” on June 4.

‘Remember and Rejoice’ was initially scheduled for June 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed.

Downtown Singers Artistic Director Marisa Crabb said she will be conducting the concert along with guest conductor Peter Sicilian.

“I will be conducting Requiem by Gabriel Faure as well as Faure’s Cantique de Jean Racine sung in French,” Crabb said. “I asked Peter to join me on this performance to do some other works as well.”

Guest Conductor Peter Sicilian said he will be conducting a Gospel song, American-Folk song, and a Jazz style.

“These are introducing new styles to the Downtown Singers who usually sing sacred literature,” Sicilian said. “This has been a great honor, these singers are amazing and we have a great time with these rehearsals.”

Sicilian said after the concert was postponed in 2020, rehearsals began again in January 2022.

“We’ve been having a really good time and I’m very excited for this concert,” Sicilian said.

The Binghamton Downtown Singers has 50 performers.

“It doesn’t seem like we have 50 singers it feels like 80 or 90,” Crabb said. “These singers really know how to fill up a room with their sound and we have a 14-piece orchestra accompanying some of the pieces.”

This performance will be held at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 308 Main St., in Johnson City.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and masks are required.

General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.