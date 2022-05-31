Advertisement

Broome County gas tax suspension begins tomorrow

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Broome County residents will have some relief at the pump beginning tomorrow.

Starting June 1, the county gas tax will be capped at $3 per gallon through Dec. 1, 2022. In April, the county said the suspension, in combination with actions taken by the state legislature, should save drivers more than 20 cents per gallon of gas.

The county legislature voted to suspend the gas tax on April 27 by a vote of 15-0.

According to American Automobile Association, or AAA, the average price of gas in Broome County is $4.89 per gallon. That’s just four cents less than the state average of $4.93 per gallon. Drivers in parts of New York City are paying more than $5 per gallon.

The national average for gas is $4.62 per gallon.

State Senator Fred Akshar proposed a bill to suspend the New York State gas tax in March. That bill, named The New York Gas Tax Relief Act, remains on the senate committee as of May 31. If it were signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul, the suspension would only last until Sept. 1, 2022.

Most Read

Memorial Day fire displaces 5 people, 4 dogs in Binghamton
1 hurt in Tompkins County shooting, suspect at large
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries
Police investigating shooting threat at Wegmans
Visitors pose in front of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa in the Louvre museum, Wednesday, May,...
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

Latest News

101-year-old veteran receives gold star this memorial day
Nanticoke
Nanticoke Valley Historical Society annual memorial day barbecue.
More Heat and Humidity in the Forecast
More Heat and Humidity in the Forecast
Rumble Ponies have a season-high in runs and hits, beat Somerset Patriots 13-2