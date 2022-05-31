Broome County gas tax suspension begins tomorrow

(WBNG) -- Broome County residents will have some relief at the pump beginning tomorrow.

Starting June 1, the county gas tax will be capped at $3 per gallon through Dec. 1, 2022. In April, the county said the suspension, in combination with actions taken by the state legislature, should save drivers more than 20 cents per gallon of gas.

The county legislature voted to suspend the gas tax on April 27 by a vote of 15-0.

According to American Automobile Association, or AAA, the average price of gas in Broome County is $4.89 per gallon. That’s just four cents less than the state average of $4.93 per gallon. Drivers in parts of New York City are paying more than $5 per gallon.

The national average for gas is $4.62 per gallon.

State Senator Fred Akshar proposed a bill to suspend the New York State gas tax in March. That bill, named The New York Gas Tax Relief Act, remains on the senate committee as of May 31. If it were signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul, the suspension would only last until Sept. 1, 2022.