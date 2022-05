MARATHON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Interstate 81 on May 27.

State Police said a trooper found a 2022 Harley Davidson that crashed into a guide rail on the interstate in the Town of Marathon around 10 p.m.

The motorcyclist, Daniel McPhillips, 44, of Throop, Pa. was found dead later, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.