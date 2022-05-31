Advertisement

Nanticoke Valley Historical Society annual memorial day barbecue.

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WBNG) -- Monday, residents gathered together for an afternoon of fun, and activities such as raffle baskets, and live music as the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society held their annual memorial day barbecue.

Gordie Gottlieb, President of the organization said not only are they celebrating memorial day but they are raising money to preserve the towns history.

“Today were doing our annual barbecue which follows the memorial day parade which was a fantastic day out but after the parade everyone tends to wonder over here and we have some great time” said Gordie Gottlieb.

Gottlieb said proceeds from the event will help fund the restoration of their historical sight the Norton Wagon Works.

“There was craftsmanship that were used that is not used today and most of everything were used by hand. Another thing that’s interesting about the barns is there’s a section of the barn that is plastered and on the top, you can see six different paint swabs which were all the different choices of the colors you can get for your sleigh or your wagon so its a step back in time” said Gordie Gottlieb.

He said its important to persevere sights like this so the history could never be forgotten.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting threat at Wegmans
Memorial Day fire displaces 5 people, 4 dogs in Binghamton
1 hurt in Tompkins County shooting, suspect at large
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

Latest News

101-year-old veteran receives gold star this memorial day
More Heat and Humidity in the Forecast
More Heat and Humidity in the Forecast
Rumble Ponies have a season-high in runs and hits, beat Somerset Patriots 13-2
Binghamton baseball hosts watch party as they prepare for NCAA Tournament