Nanticoke Valley Historical Society annual memorial day barbecue.

MAINE (WBNG) -- Monday, residents gathered together for an afternoon of fun, and activities such as raffle baskets, and live music as the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society held their annual memorial day barbecue.

Gordie Gottlieb, President of the organization said not only are they celebrating memorial day but they are raising money to preserve the towns history.

“Today were doing our annual barbecue which follows the memorial day parade which was a fantastic day out but after the parade everyone tends to wonder over here and we have some great time” said Gordie Gottlieb.

Gottlieb said proceeds from the event will help fund the restoration of their historical sight the Norton Wagon Works.

“There was craftsmanship that were used that is not used today and most of everything were used by hand. Another thing that’s interesting about the barns is there’s a section of the barn that is plastered and on the top, you can see six different paint swabs which were all the different choices of the colors you can get for your sleigh or your wagon so its a step back in time” said Gordie Gottlieb.

He said its important to persevere sights like this so the history could never be forgotten.

