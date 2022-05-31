Record setting heat

TUESDAY: Early sun, becoming partly cloudy. High 90 (86-92) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Great news for Tuesday. High pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We’ll be dealing with near record heat with highs in the 80s and 90s. There will be a slight chance of a few evening showers. Mild at night with lows in the 60s.

Changes will come Wednesday. A cold front will give us rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. This will be followed by some cooler, more seasonable weather.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. 10 to 15 degrees cooler with highs near 70. Another cold front will give us some showers Thursday and early Friday, but it looks like quiet weather will return for the weekend.

High pressure will give us partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.