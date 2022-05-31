Advertisement

Severe storm potential Wednesday

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tonight: Shower or thunderstorm possible early. Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Low: 59-65

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 70% chance of showers and storms. Any storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind is the highest risk with any storms. Wide range in temperatures possible East to West with upper 60s to near 70 possible east. High: 70-84

Forecast Discussion:

Hazy, hot and humid weather will wane Tuesday, but it comes at the risk of a few strong to severe storms. Overnight lows tonight stay in the 60s.

MIDWEEK STRONG STORMS?
Wednesday brings a challenging forecast with respect to highs and severe weather chances. There is some indication from guidance that a cold front from New England may edge westward into our area. If this happens it will keep temperatures in the 60s in the Catskills. In the Finger Lakes highs could still reach into the low and mid 80s if full-sun develops. The best chance of storms will be after around 1pm through 7 or 8pm with the passage of a cold front coming from the west. The highest risk from storms will be damaging wind, but torrential rain and hail are also possible. The tornado threat is very low.

GUSTY POTENTIAL
Thursday and Friday could also bring some showers to us from time to time. The chance of precipitation is 40% each day.

Next weekend looks dry right now with highs staying in the low 70s.

