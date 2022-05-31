Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Northern Tier Little League awarded $2,000 grant

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Northern Tier Little League is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Northern Tier Little League encompasses East Smithfield Little League, Ridgebury Little League, South Creek Little League and Wells Jackson Little League.

Northern Tier Little League Treasurer Jessica Kingsley said out of all of District 15, Northern Tier Little League has the largest amount of Tee Ball teams.

“We are pretty proud that we have 10 tee-ball teams,” Kingsley said. “There are a handful of instructional level teams we also have minors and majors as well as one juniors team.”

Children ages 4 to 16 are eligible to play in Northern Tier Little League.

“Some families have baseball every night of the week because they have children in a broad range of age groups,” Kingsley said. “We have a set schedule and certain ages play on certain nights but a lot of families play ball every single day of the week.”

Baseball practices begin in mid-March and the regular season concludes the first weekend of June.

“We have about a week and a half left and then potentially going into the All-Star Tournament,” Kingsley said.

This grant money will be used to help cover costs for athletes as well as purchase new equipment and uniforms.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

