16-year-old charged with threatening his high school in Tompkins County

LANSING, N.Y. (WBNG) -- A 16-year-old was charged with threatening to shoot up his high school, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon.

The student, who officials did not name because of his age, was charged with making a terrorist threat, a class D felony.

According to the sheriff’s office, the school learned that one of its students created a post on Snapchat that referenced him becoming involved in a shooting at the high school. That post was shared by another student which led to more students and school officials seeing the post.

The student who shared it commented on the post, further reiterating that the first student was going to shoot up the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the school took action and secured the students involved with the post. The student was not armed when the report was made, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies will continue to provide security presence at the school throughout the remainder of the school year, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said parents should speak with their children about the seriousness of threatening posts and anyone who sees a post threatening violence should report it.