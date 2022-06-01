After the storms, some much cooler weather returns

Tonight: Showers and storms early with a chance of showers and maybe a rumble early overnight. Chance of rain is 80% but drops to 40% after midnight. Low: 56-63

Thursday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of scattered showers south, 30% chance near Binghamton. High: 71-76

Thursday Night: 30% chance of lingering showers. Low: 49-54

Forecast Discussion:

A slow-moving cold front crosses the area tonight and keeps showers and the risk of storms in the forecast. Any storms early could be strong to severe with damaging wind and hail to 1″ the highest threats. Torrential rain and frequent lightning are also likely inside storms. The chance of rain early is around 80% but tapers to 40% overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The cold front hangs up south of us and keeps showers in the forecast near and south of the border Thursday. The chance of showers is around 40% there and 30% near Binghamton. Farther north the chances are less than 20%. If the front hangs up closer to the NYPA border it would alter rain chances for the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Friday brings decreasing clouds but some showers are possible early in the day before the sun reappears. Highs stay around 70.

Next weekend looks dry right now with highs staying in the low 70s. Some uncertainty exists Tuesday into Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain and storms Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.