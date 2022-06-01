Brothers for the Cross Open Car Show, charity event

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Brothers for the Cross Open Car Show is coming to Owego on June 18.

Brothers for the Cross is a Christian men’s group based out of the Apalachin United Methodist Church.

“The nice thing about this is it’s an open car show so you can have cars, motorcycles, trucks, any kind of vehicle can enter into the car show,” Pastor Leon Jicha Jr. said .“That makes it fun because we’ll have a variety at the show.”

This car show was formerly held at the Apalachin Field Days and will now be held at the Owego Church of the Nazarene.

“It’s nice because we were able to do it with another church and join in this venture together,” Jicha said.

The Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s $2 admission, $5 car entry fee, and $10 for show vehicles. All proceeds go to charity.

Advanced registration and same-day registration are available.

There will be food, awards, and entertainment by Donnie Miller.