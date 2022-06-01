Advertisement

Financial Tip: How are gas prices determined

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses how gas prices are determined.

“The short answer is: No one person, company or government sets gas prices,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Some today are accusing the energy industry of price gouging but it’s simply not that easy, the energy industry can be feast or famine. As quickly as companies can make billions due to high demand, they can lose billions when demand drops.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

