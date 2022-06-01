Advertisement

‘Hopes Closet’ Free shopping spree

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- A local resident is doing her part to help those in need in the community by providing them a free shopping spree. For over three years, Patty Townsend the CEO of has ‘Hopes Closet’ helped the community by giving those in need clothes.

She said the organization originally started at voices recovery center where she volunteers after a resident suggested it.

“A women came in and she was like you guys really need a clothing organization and so i started it out of there and its grown immensely” said Patty Townsend.

She says on June 10. Voices Recovery Center will be hosting ‘Hopes Closet Free Shopping Spree’ for residents in need of clothing and clothes for both women and men will be available.

Townsend said the main reason she started this organization is to help those in need or in recovery feel good.

“If you’re newly into recovery or you’ve had some kind of struggle in life even not in recovery you feel pretty down and out and its really important that you get nice clothing to feel valued and to start again or start anew” said Patty Townsend.

She said she will hold ‘Hopes Closet’ once a month and will provide different clothes for each season.

