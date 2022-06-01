Advertisement

Around 4,000 NYSEG customers are without power in Broome County

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE:

VESTAL (WBNG) -- NYSEG reported that 4,000 of its customers remain without power Wednesday around 5 p.m.

-----

VESTAL (WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 6,000 of its customers are without power Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NYSEG, a majority of the outages are in Vestal. Other outages are located in Endwell and Binghamton.

As of 4:15 p.m., NYSEG has not listed a cause of the outages or a time when power will be restored.

Wednesday afternoon, several thunderstorms rolled across Broome County. For the latest on the forecast, tune into 12 News at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. For your forecast on the go, download the Storm Track 12 weather app on iOS and Android.

