Around 4,000 NYSEG customers are without power in Broome County

UPDATE:

VESTAL (WBNG) -- NYSEG reported that 4,000 of its customers remain without power Wednesday around 5 p.m.

VESTAL (WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 6,000 of its customers are without power Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NYSEG, a majority of the outages are in Vestal. Other outages are located in Endwell and Binghamton.

As of 4:15 p.m., NYSEG has not listed a cause of the outages or a time when power will be restored.

Wednesday afternoon, several thunderstorms rolled across Broome County.