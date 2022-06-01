N.Y. Attorney General threatens imprisonment for gun sellers illegally selling ghost-gun parts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that her office is cracking down on weapons sellers that are illegally selling and advertising ghost-gun parts.

Attorney General James said her office discovered through an investigation that there are 28 firearms sellers in New York that have advertised and/or offered to sell one or more unfinished frames, receivers, and/or kits containing both. Two of the sellers are located in the Southern Tier, James noted.

Ghost guns, which are comprised of parts bought online and assembled at home, typically do not have a serial number and are difficult for police and law enforcement agencies to track.

James said her office ordered the dealers to immediately end advertising and selling of the ghost-gun parts in cease and desist letters. Her office made note that there will be legal consequences, including prison time if they continue to advertise and sell the parts.

“Ghost guns are fueling the flames of the gun violence epidemic, and we will not sit idly as they proliferate in our streets and devastate communities,” James said. “We are not going to wait for another tragedy, my office is taking action to crack down on gun sellers that are illegally advertising ghost guns. If gun sellers do not comply with the law, they will face the full force of my office.”

James said most of the prohibited parts were advertised online with some of the dealers allowing people to buy them. Others told people that they can call and ask for the price.

In April, Broome County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kate Newcomb told 12 News that ghost guns have appeared in the county. She said they have caused issues for local law enforcement.

Newcomb said anyone caught in the county with a ghost gun would be charged.

Attorney General James tweeted, “Today is the start of Gun Violence Awareness Month, and we’re taking action to prevent future tragedies and end the gun violence epidemic in New York and across the country.”