Plans for new hotel in Norwich take root

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It began in 2016 with an idea, and six years later, the idea of a new hotel in Norwich is becoming a reality.

“It is so exciting”, said President and CEO of Commerce Chenango Kerri Green. “I can’t tell you the great feeling, this is a project that I took on almost immediately as soon as I started with this position which is almost 3 years ago now, August 2018, when I got involved”.

The building for the new hotel is owned by the Development Chenango Corporation but will be developed by Principle Design and Engineering, a company local to the area. The owners of Principle Michael and Daniel O’Reilly said they are looking to bring a new experience to the city through a 50-room boutique hotel.

“I think it’s something that the people have Norwich, in particular, will be very surprised about. This is going to be one of the largest investments in Norwich in the last 20 years, so we’re hoping to bring affluent clientele to Norwich to spend their money on Main Street and ultimately, we’re hoping that this will boost future investments” said Project Engineer and Manager Daniel O’Reilly.

Managing Partner of the firm, Michael O’Reilly said funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative or (DRI) will help with the progress of the project.

“The fundamental issue we have is the lack of data to understand what the market looks like so the DRI is going to help us fill that major gap and help get it off the ground,” he said.

Green said she is excited to see the project progress, and said she believes it is in good hands.

“Mike and Dan O’Reilly, the owners of principle design have been working on this much longer than I have when I came into the picture, and the project got new life breathed into it. I’m excited to help them bring this to fruition” she said.

Principle Design said they will be adapting and reusing the existing building on South Broad Street and will have little impact on those needing to use the sidewalks and roads surrounding the property.

According to the O’Reillys, the project should receive its funding in Fall 2022 and will begin work in Spring 2023. They said it should not take more than a year to complete.

See below for more renderings of the new hotel:

Existing entrance to building located at 14-16 South Broad St. (Principle Design and Engineering)

Rendering of new lobby to hotel (Principle Design and Engineering)