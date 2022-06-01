Advertisement

Safety tips for increasing temperatures

By Nick Golluscio
May. 31, 2022
(WBNG)-- As temperatures begin to rise it is important to be aware of heat-related illnesses.

The Broome County Health Department’s Medical Director Christopher Ryan told 12 News anyone is susceptible to heat-related illness and about 800 people a year die across the country from excessive heat.

Ryan said it is important to take preventive measures such as drinking plenty of water and getting into a cool space such as finding a place with air conditioning and if that is unavailable then go outside and find shade.

“People should not stay inside in unairconditioned residence,” Ryan told 12 News. “People may often think ‘oh it’s too hot to go outside’. No, if you don’t have air conditioning in your home then you need to get outside in the shade of it.”

He said some symptoms to keep an eye out for are headaches, nausea and vomiting, confusion, and on the higher end of the spectrum unconsciousness and seizures.

