T-storms are in the Storm Track 12 Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms. Storms could be strong. Cooler east of I-81. .10-1.00″ (1.50″) 70% High 84 (80-86) Wind W 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

After some very nice weather, changes will come today. A cold front will give us rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Wind, hail and heavy rain will be the main threats. Showers continue tonight. This will be followed by some cooler, more seasonable weather.

Mostly cloudy Thursday. 10 to 15 degrees cooler with highs near 70. A cold front to our south will give us some showers Thursday and early Friday, but it looks like quiet weather will return for the weekend.

High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. A few more clouds Monday with showers Tuesday.