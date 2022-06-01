Vestal traffic to be affected by ‘Front Street Days’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department is reminding the community to be aware of potential traffic delays on June 4.

The town will host its “Front Street Day” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on this day.

Police said affected areas include, but are not limited to Main Street near Four Corners and Front Street west to Town Hall Road.

There will be a no parking ban from Friday evening through Saturday evening for much of the Front Street area, police said.

Police ask drivers to plan accordingly.