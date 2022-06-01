Weis Wednesdays: Dairy Month

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Advertising Media Specialist Hannah Gratti joined Around the Tiers to discuss Dairy Month.

“This deal can be used on a wide variety of milk,” Gratti said. “Whole milk, skim milk, lactose free and then also our flavored chocolate and strawberry milks.”

Gratti said Weis quality milk is purchased from local dairy farmers.

“Once we purchase that milk we produce it in our dairy plant which is located in Central Pennsylvania,” Gratti said. “What’s super cool is the surplus leftover cream that we use when we process the milk is used for our Weis quality ice cream.”

Weis quality ice cream is also featured in this deal.

“There are over 60 flavors to choose from,” Gratti said. “We have some fun seasonal flavors coming up this summer like cotton candy cupcake.”

Other items featured during dairy month sales are teas, yogurt and shredded cheeses.

“Throughout the month of June customers can go up to any of our registers and they can round up their total order or make a monetary donation and all of the proceeds will go back to Fill A Glass With Hope,” Gratti said.

Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks.

