Broome-Tioga BOCES hosts 25th Annual ‘Partnership for Excellence Recognition Event’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The School-to-Careers Partnership of Broome and Tioga Counties hosted its 25th Annual Partnership for Excellence Recognition Event Wednesday, June 1 -- honoring 19 students for their achievements in career-related programs, good citizenship, community service, and career planning.

Career and Technical Excellence Director Matt Sheehan said these programs help young students get ahead by choosing a career path and gaining valuable work experience in their future careers.

“People always say it’s really hard to ask a 16-year-old to pick a career, but the truth is if you can pick a career when you’re 16 -- you can get ahead,” said Sheehan. “Every one of these students, they all made decisions a lot earlier and got ahead. It’s nice to recognize them for that and applaud them.”

Greene Central High School Student Trenton Rapp was one of the 19 students honored at the ceremony. He said his apprenticeship at an engineering company helped him decide on a career path during is senior year.

“I started in the spring of 2021 at the Raymond Corporation, and going in I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” said Rapp. “I enrolled in the engineering program and ever since then I found a love for it. It pushed me to pursue a degree in engineering in college.”

One teacher and local business were also recognized at the event.

The New York State Department of Transportation received the “Outstanding Business Partner Award” for supporting Schools-to-Careers.

Windsor High School agriculture teacher Tina Miner-James received the “Outstanding Educator Award” for her work and dedication to her students.

Schools-to-Careers also awarded $3,500 in scholarships to several local students.