Advertisement

Broome-Tioga BOCES hosts 25th Annual ‘Partnership for Excellence Recognition Event’

The School-to-Careers Partnership of Broome and Tioga Counties hosted its 25th Annual...
The School-to-Careers Partnership of Broome and Tioga Counties hosted its 25th Annual Partnership for Excellence Recognition Event Wednesday, June 1 -- honoring 19 students for their achievements in career-related programs, good citizenship, community service, and career planning.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The School-to-Careers Partnership of Broome and Tioga Counties hosted its 25th Annual Partnership for Excellence Recognition Event Wednesday, June 1 -- honoring 19 students for their achievements in career-related programs, good citizenship, community service, and career planning.

Career and Technical Excellence Director Matt Sheehan said these programs help young students get ahead by choosing a career path and gaining valuable work experience in their future careers.

“People always say it’s really hard to ask a 16-year-old to pick a career, but the truth is if you can pick a career when you’re 16 -- you can get ahead,” said Sheehan. “Every one of these students, they all made decisions a lot earlier and got ahead. It’s nice to recognize them for that and applaud them.”

Greene Central High School Student Trenton Rapp was one of the 19 students honored at the ceremony. He said his apprenticeship at an engineering company helped him decide on a career path during is senior year.

“I started in the spring of 2021 at the Raymond Corporation, and going in I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” said Rapp. “I enrolled in the engineering program and ever since then I found a love for it. It pushed me to pursue a degree in engineering in college.”

One teacher and local business were also recognized at the event.

The New York State Department of Transportation received the “Outstanding Business Partner Award” for supporting Schools-to-Careers.

Windsor High School agriculture teacher Tina Miner-James received the “Outstanding Educator Award” for her work and dedication to her students.

Schools-to-Careers also awarded $3,500 in scholarships to several local students.

Most Read

Broome County gas tax suspension begins tomorrow
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Around 4,000 NYSEG customers are without power in Broome County
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marathon
9 people displaced in Binghamton weekend fire

Latest News

12 News heads to Broome County's Otsiningo Park to learn about the latest local effort to...
First year for Happy to Chat Benches in Broome County
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Westhill (Class C Boys’ Lacrosse Regional Championship)
First year for Happy to Chat Benches in Broome County
Brandon Clarke is a Resource Officer in the Norwich City School District
School Resource Officer in Norwich to become Full-time position