Greek festival to kick off today

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation is kicking off its annual Greek Festival today.

The event encourages members of the community to attend and “Be Greek for a Day.”

This year’s theme is “Keeping Our Greek Tradition Alive.” The event includes authentic Greek food, music, dancing and a silent auction.

Chairman of the Festival Kostas Papathomas wants the community to join the church in celebrating their traditions.

“Our traditions are all about our customs, our ethic, our faith, our hospitality, and living life,” Papathomas said.

The event will be held at the church grounds at 4121 O’Hara Dr. from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, there will be a lamb dinner to honor the conclusion of the event. Admission is free and open to the public, with food and other goods available for purchase.

There will be a shuttle bus running on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. with a pickup location at the NYSEG parking lot.