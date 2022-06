BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Partner at Coughlin & Gerhart LLP Kristen Luce discusses elder law planning.

“Elder law is a type of estate planning,” Luce said. “Elder law attorneys have a comprehensive knowledge base about legal issues that specifically impact senior citizens.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.