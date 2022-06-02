JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Come see a beloved novel brought to life on stage as SRO Productions III presents “Little Women.”

This timeless story written by Louisa May Alcott is filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Actress Sarah Walikas, who plays to role of Jo, said Little Women follows the story of Jo and her three sisters.

“It takes place during the Civil War era in Concord, Mass. and follows the processes that they go through growing up and the growth of their relationship with the friends that they meet along the way,” Walikas said.

Actor Brendan Gardner, who plays the role of Laurie, said this role allows him to take on a new persona.

“I like being able to dive into a character that’s not necessarily like myself and challenge myself to act in a way that I would portray myself to my friends or around my students,” Gardner said.

Walikas and Gardner describe the musical as Little Women is timeless.

“It music feels modern while the story was definitely something that was from long ago,” Gardner said. “It’s a nice balance of time zones.”

Little Woman is about family.

“The importance of family, the family that you’re born with, the family that you find along the way and how precious the little moments that you have with your loved ones are and treasuring those,” Walikas said. “Just because those moments pass doesn’t mean that they won’t stay with you forever you’ll always still have those.”

Gardner highlighted the development the characters go through as the musical progresses.

“To embrace change while change might be scary at the moment, it means that we’re growing as people and I think that’s shown in all of the characters throughout the show,” Gardner said.

SRO Productions III presents “Little Women” at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

Performances are June 3 through 12 with Friday and Saturday night performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors.