Owego Apalachin Central School District mock car crash presentation

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tuesday in Tioga county, the Owego Apalachin Central School District and New York State Police held a presentation for students about the dangers of texting and driving and driving impaired.

Students and faculty gathered in the schools parking lot as they witnessed a mock crash involving two vehicles along while fellow classmates portrayed ‘victims’ inside of the cars.

Troop C Public Information Officer, Trooper Aga Dembinska said it’s important for students to witness this reality based lesson so they can be more cautious while driving.

“A lot of the High School Students are just getting their license, and they are excited to have freedom and they forget that there is inherent dangers that can happen. They think they’re invincible, having something this reality based makes them think a little bit about drinking and driving or thinking about picking up that cellphone” said Trooper Aga Dembinska.

She said the likely hood for new drivers to get into a car accident is three times higher than someone who has been driving for a long time.

“Kids are on their phone they’re texting, they’re snap chatting, they’re scrolling through Facebook, they’re Tik Tok’ing, so it was a combination of both the distracting driving ‚and drunk driving because it happens more than you think. You think oh you don’t hear about it but it happens more than you think” said Emma Roden co Founder and Organizer of the event.

Roden also said with prom season here kids need to be aware of the dangerous they can face with impaired driving.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.